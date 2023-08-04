Two monuments restored at Moores Creek National Battlefield

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - The Bridge Monument and Grady Monument at Moores Creek National Battlefield have been recently stabilized and restored.

The restoration was done with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act, which was passed three years ago on Aug. 4.

“The impacts of storms, specifically flooding events, has had severe impacts on these monuments, putting these resources at risk. The work completed on these monuments preserves their integrity and ensures their sustainability for years to come,” said Moores Creek National Battlefield Superintendent Matthew Woods.

According to the National Park Service, the Bridge Monument started to lean due to erosion, leading to fractures in the stone and obstructing some of the words. The foundation has been re-poured and the monument was stood back in its original place about one foot higher. Now, the monument is perfectly straight with all words visible.

“The Bridge Monument sits on the approximate site of Moores Creek Bridge. This bridge was crossed by Loyalist forces, many of whom were recently emigrated Scots Highlanders, on the morning of February 27, 1776. The Loyalists made several attempts to take a fortified Patriot position on the opposite side of Moores Creek Bridge and were defeated,” a NPS announcement states.

The Grady Monument was built in commemoration of Private John Grady from Duplin County, who was the first North Carolinian to die on a contested battlefield in the American Revolution. It was weathered and damaged by weather incidents such as hurricanes, and the mortar between the granite and base pieces was in disrepair. The project included repairing surface cracks, resealing it and restoring the overall appearance.

“Thanks to the funds provided by GAOA, the monuments received important repairs that will help tell the story of Moores Creek Bridge to new generations of park visitors. The work was completed in May by a Maintenance Action Team (MAT) composed of skilled craftspeople from the National Park Service (NPS) Historic Preservation Training Center. Approximately $37 million from GAOA is funding hundreds of MAT activities in national parks throughout the country to address deferred maintenance and repair needs,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.