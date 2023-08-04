Purple Onion Cafe closes temporarily due to kitchen fire

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Purple Onion Cafe announced Thursday that it is closing for the next few days due to a small kitchen fire.

The cafe says there were no injuries and only minor damage to the kitchen area.

“If you have placed a bakery order we are able to fill the orders. We will be calling you to confirm. Thank you for your support and we will see you soon,” the cafe said in a statement attributed to Andrew and Terry Bland.

