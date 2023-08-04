Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An unnamed, approximately 5-year-old domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

Brought to the shelter after her owner passed away, this adorable cat is very laid back, according to her handlers.

During her stay at the shelter, she has been “a very quiet girl,” although she does greet others with a meow from time to time.

Spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations and microchipped, she has gotten along well with the other cats at the shelter.

Those interested in adopting her are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

