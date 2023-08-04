Senior Connect
Pender Co. man charged in connection to brother-in-law’s murder

Michael Allen Simmons
Michael Allen Simmons(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County man is charged with second-degree murder after a shooting Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Shaw Highway at 7:42 p.m.

Authorities found 42-year-old Ronald Lee Simmons Jr. with several gunshot wounds.

“Deputies performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived and determined the individual was deceased,” said the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

47-year-old Michael Allen Simmons was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He is being held in the Pender County jail under a $1,000,000 bond. According to authorities, the suspect is the victim’s brother-in-law.

