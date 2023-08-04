Paid parental leave rules now in place for 200,000 NC school employees. Here’s what they are

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The State Board of Education approved temporary parental leave rules for the state’s nearly 200,000 public school employees.

The rules, approved Thursday, provide eight weeks of paid parental leave for full-time employees who give birth after July 1. Four weeks of paid leave will be available to other biological parents, anyone who adopted a child or otherwise became a guardian of a child after July 1. Part-time employees will be prorated amounts of leave.

Paid parental leave is expanding to every state government employee this fiscal year under the state’s new law that also restricts abortion at 12 weeks of pregnancy, Senate Bill 20.

