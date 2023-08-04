Senior Connect
Paid parental leave rules now in place for 200,000 NC school employees. Here’s what they are

Paid parental leave is expanding to every state government employee this fiscal year under the state’s new law that also restricts abortion at 12 weeks of pregnancy, Senate Bill 20.
(Action News 5)
By Emily Walkenhorst
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The State Board of Education approved temporary parental leave rules for the state’s nearly 200,000 public school employees.

The rules, approved Thursday, provide eight weeks of paid parental leave for full-time employees who give birth after July 1. Four weeks of paid leave will be available to other biological parents, anyone who adopted a child or otherwise became a guardian of a child after July 1. Part-time employees will be prorated amounts of leave.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

