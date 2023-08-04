Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

US 17 N lanes reopen near Hampstead following traffic incident

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Lanes are now reopen along US 17 N following an earlier traffic incident near Hampstead.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the incident caused one lane of US 17 N to close just after 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

According to the DriveNC website, the closure was near the intersection of US 17 N and Sloop Point Loop Road.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Woman killed in U.S. 117 crash near St. Helena, according to daughter
16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed
Downtown Wilmington building condemned.
Wilmington building condemned, records show years of problems, but renter says he feels blindsided
Traffic lights operational following crash at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Blvd
Duke Energy
Duke Energy announces $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Latest News

A vehicle crash knocked out the lights at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard at...
Traffic lights out after crash at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Blvd
Traffic lights operational following crash at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Blvd
$19.5M project announced to improve portion of I-40 in New Hanover and Pender counties
Traffic delays are to be expected as CSX deposits a span of rail throughout the north end of...
CSX rail delivery to cause delays today in Wilmington after being postponed