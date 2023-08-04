Senior Connect
Novant Health to host back-to-school food drive for college students in need

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center office building
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center office building
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center is collecting non-perishable food items and hygiene products at the front entrance/lobby of Brunswick Medical Center on August 7-31.

Community members can bring donations for students at Cape Fear Community College, Brunswick Community College and UNCW.

The drive will be open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

