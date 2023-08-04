New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released a missing teen notice for Zanteria Shanice Smith on Friday.

Per the NHCSO, she is 14 years old and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown eyes and long black hair with purple highlights. She went missing on Thursday and was reportedly last seen at 6466 Gordon Road wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with black shorts or blue jeans and black crocs. She attends Trask Middle School.

If you see her, please call the NHCSO at 910-798-4200.

