Kure Beach to host back-to-school drive for Carolina Beach Elementary School

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach has announced that it is hosting a “Back to School Supply Drive” for Carolina Beach Elementary School.

According to the announcement, the drive will begin on Monday, Aug. 7, and run through Friday, Aug. 18. Donations can be dropped off in the Kure Beach Town Hall lobby, located at 117 Settlers Lane, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Per the list that the town provided, needed supplies include:

Crayons (Boxes of 12 & 24)

Pencils (Ticonderoga)

Handheld Pencil Sharpeners

Markers (8 Count)

Colored Pencils (12 Count)

Expo Dry Erase Markers

Highlighters

Pink Pearl Erasers/Pencil Top Erasers

Plastic Pencil Boxes

Zippered Pencil Bags

Notebook Paper (Wide Rule)

Spiral Notebooks (1 Subject, Wide Rule)

Composition Notebooks

2 Pocket Folders

2 Pocket Mead Plastic Folders (3 Prong)

8 Pack Tab Dividers

3 Ring Binders (1-Inch, Clear Cover Sleeve)

Clipboards

Scissors (Children’s & Regular)

Glue Sticks

Tape (Masking & Scotch)

Straws

Pipe Cleaners

Cotton Balls

Tissues

Clorox/Lysol & Unscented Baby Wipes

Hand Soap Refill/Hand Sanitizer

Ziploc Bags

White Paper Towels

Foil

Play-Doh/Clay

Beads

Popsicle Sticks

Origami Paper

Felt

Balloons

Headphones/Earbuds

Bookbags

