Kure Beach to host back-to-school drive for Carolina Beach Elementary School
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach has announced that it is hosting a “Back to School Supply Drive” for Carolina Beach Elementary School.
According to the announcement, the drive will begin on Monday, Aug. 7, and run through Friday, Aug. 18. Donations can be dropped off in the Kure Beach Town Hall lobby, located at 117 Settlers Lane, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Per the list that the town provided, needed supplies include:
- Crayons (Boxes of 12 & 24)
- Pencils (Ticonderoga)
- Handheld Pencil Sharpeners
- Markers (8 Count)
- Colored Pencils (12 Count)
- Expo Dry Erase Markers
- Highlighters
- Pink Pearl Erasers/Pencil Top Erasers
- Plastic Pencil Boxes
- Zippered Pencil Bags
- Notebook Paper (Wide Rule)
- Spiral Notebooks (1 Subject, Wide Rule)
- Composition Notebooks
- 2 Pocket Folders
- 2 Pocket Mead Plastic Folders (3 Prong)
- 8 Pack Tab Dividers
- 3 Ring Binders (1-Inch, Clear Cover Sleeve)
- Clipboards
- Scissors (Children’s & Regular)
- Glue Sticks
- Tape (Masking & Scotch)
- Straws
- Pipe Cleaners
- Cotton Balls
- Tissues
- Clorox/Lysol & Unscented Baby Wipes
- Hand Soap Refill/Hand Sanitizer
- Ziploc Bags
- White Paper Towels
- Foil
- Play-Doh/Clay
- Beads
- Popsicle Sticks
- Origami Paper
- Felt
- Balloons
- Headphones/Earbuds
- Bookbags
