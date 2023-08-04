Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Kure Beach to host back-to-school drive for Carolina Beach Elementary School

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach has announced that it is hosting a “Back to School Supply Drive” for Carolina Beach Elementary School.

According to the announcement, the drive will begin on Monday, Aug. 7, and run through Friday, Aug. 18. Donations can be dropped off in the Kure Beach Town Hall lobby, located at 117 Settlers Lane, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Per the list that the town provided, needed supplies include:

  • Crayons (Boxes of 12 & 24)
  • Pencils (Ticonderoga)
  • Handheld Pencil Sharpeners
  • Markers (8 Count)
  • Colored Pencils (12 Count)
  • Expo Dry Erase Markers
  • Highlighters
  • Pink Pearl Erasers/Pencil Top Erasers
  • Plastic Pencil Boxes
  • Zippered Pencil Bags
  • Notebook Paper (Wide Rule)
  • Spiral Notebooks (1 Subject, Wide Rule)
  • Composition Notebooks
  • 2 Pocket Folders
  • 2 Pocket Mead Plastic Folders (3 Prong)
  • 8 Pack Tab Dividers
  • 3 Ring Binders (1-Inch, Clear Cover Sleeve)
  • Clipboards
  • Scissors (Children’s & Regular)
  • Glue Sticks
  • Tape (Masking & Scotch)
  • Straws
  • Pipe Cleaners
  • Cotton Balls
  • Tissues
  • Clorox/Lysol & Unscented Baby Wipes
  • Hand Soap Refill/Hand Sanitizer
  • Ziploc Bags
  • White Paper Towels
  • Foil
  • Play-Doh/Clay
  • Beads
  • Popsicle Sticks
  • Origami Paper
  • Felt
  • Balloons
  • Headphones/Earbuds
  • Bookbags

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Woman killed in U.S. 117 crash near St. Helena, according to daughter
16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed
Downtown Wilmington building condemned.
Wilmington building condemned, records show years of problems, but renter says he feels blindsided
Traffic lights operational following crash at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Blvd
Duke Energy
Duke Energy announces $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Latest News

$2,000,000 Riches ticket
Wilmington man wins $2M from scratch-off ticket
Hawk is available for adoption from Feline Matchmakers.
Clear the Shelters: Hawk with Feline Matchmakers
An unnamed, approximately 5-year-old domestic shorthair cat is available for adoption from the...
Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
Brought to the shelter after her owner passed away, this adorable cat is very laid back,...
Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter