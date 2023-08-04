Friends remember Tyhm Kennedy, actor and director in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thym Kennedy, a well-known actor and director of Wilmington’s creative and cultural arts community, recently passed away unexpectedly at just 55 years old.

Kennedy was best known for his work in Fusion 58 along with Thumper & The Jellybeans and Jacobs Sound.

Francine DeCoursey was Kennedy’s talent agent for years and says he was like a son to her. She’s now remembering his incredible work in our community and across the country.

“I had a front-row seat to witness and the incredibly powerful impact he had on every student, every performer, every audience member, you saw them transformed and transfixed, just by being in his presence,” DeCoursey said.

Those who knew Kennedy are invited to share memories at the Hannah Block USO Community Arts Center on Sunday at 4 p.m.

