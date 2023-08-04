Communities In Schools announces stuff the bus events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Communities In Schools of Cape Fear is inviting the community to help stuff the bus with school supplies.

You can donate new school supplies for local students by visiting a CIS bus stop from Aug. 18-20 at the following locations:

Walmart in Monkey Junction,

Walmart in Porters Neck,

Walmart in Burgaw,

Walmart Neighborhood Market in Surf City,

Harris Teeter at Mayfaire,

Office Depot at Oleander.

Alternatively, you can drop off items anytime in a yellow collection barrel at a nearby business. The list of businesses with barrels is available online here. Communities In Schools has an Amazon wishlist you can shop from for donations, or you can donate to the group directly.

“For 23 years now, CIS has hosted the region’s largest school supply drive and distributed new items to students in public schools across New Hanover and Pender counties. Our goal is to ensure every student has what they need to enjoy a successful year in school. Last year, we collected more than $107,000 worth of school supplies. This year, our goal is not a financial figure, but rather to outfit 100 students at each public school in our region with school supplies,” a CIS Cape Fear announcement states.

