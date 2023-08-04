Senior Connect
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office serves cease and desist letters to businesses using illegal machines

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office served cease and desist letters to multiple locations in the county on Thursday, August 3.

“These locations have been operating one or more illegal video gaming machines as defined in N.C. General Statue § 14-306.1A(b) and/or one or more electronic machines or devices as defined in N.C. General Statue § 14-306.4(a). The operation of said machines continues to be a violation of North Carolina law. The Cease and Desist letters give the owner/operators of the illegal gaming machines the opportunity to voluntarily cease operations to avoid criminal investigations and seizure of the machines and their profits. Neighboring counties also delivered similar letters to establishments in their counties this week,” CCSO wrote on their Facebook.

The Columbus County District Attorney’s Office collaborated with the sheriff’s office on serving the letters, and the DA agreed to prosecute all individuals found to be in violation of the relevant statutes.

Sheriff Rogers urges owners/operators of establishments operating illegal video gaming machines to cease operation and comply with North Carolina law, law enforcement will seize all machines and profits and issue criminal charges.

