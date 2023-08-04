Senior Connect
Brunswick County commissioners to consider agreement to bring 160 new jobs

Brunswick County Administration Building
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County commissioners are set to consider an economic development agreement with a company to bring 160 new jobs to the county and other actions at a meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.

Funding for a manufacturing facility to add jobs

The economic development incentive agreement would provide up to $250,000 in funding to Industrial Reliability and Repair, LLC. which plans to make a manufacturing facility at 2307 Mercantile Drive, which is owned by TK KIDS 1, LLC.

The funding would go to 50 percent of the building improvements, and in exchange, IRR would need to create 160 full-time jobs in the county within 5 years with an average annual wage of at least $46,464.

Brunswick County is no stranger to economic development agreements; over 200 full-time employees were added following an incentive agreement with Pacon Manufacturing in 2019, and another incentive grant was awarded in 2022 to Precision Swiss Products.

At Monday’s meeting, commissioners will host a public hearing on the proposal.

Bonds to work on wastewater infrastructure

Commissioners will consider up to $45 million in bonds to help pay for the 750,000 gallons-per-day Mulberry Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), which would be located near the Shallotte WWTP. The bonds would also help pay for a BioSolids Processing Facility, per the meeting agenda.

“The current estimated cost is approximately $30 million with an estimated interest cost of 5% or lower for a 25-year term. This is approximately $22 million at 25 yrs. for the Mulberry Branch Expansion and $8 million at 20 yrs. for the BioSolids Processing Facility. The current estimated all-in true interest cost for each project is 4.2% and 4.0%, respectively,” the agenda item states.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the Brunswick County website.

