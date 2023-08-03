Senior Connect
Wilmington police searching for missing 15-year-old

Nataly Diaz-Castro
Nataly Diaz-Castro(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person notice regarding Nataly Diaz-Castra on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Per the WPD, Diaz-Castro is 15 years old, 5 feet and 2 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on Aug. 1.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” a WPD announcement states.

