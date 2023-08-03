Wallace Police Department hosting school supplies drive

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace Police Department says it is holding a back-to-school drive for supplies and monetary donations.

Per the Wallace PD, you can drop off items at the police department on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and there will be donation stations at the Wallace Walmart on Aug. 12 and 19.

“Every donation makes a difference, so we look forward to working with the community to make this the best one yet!” a WPD announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.