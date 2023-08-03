Senior Connect
U.S. Rep Dan Bishop says he’ll run for NC attorney general

One of North Carolina’s most conservative congressmen will forgo a shot at reelection in the U.S. House for a shot at becoming the state’s top prosecutor, he told a Charlotte radio station.
Dan Bishop
Dan Bishop(United States House of Representatives)
By Paul Specht
Aug. 3, 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - One of North Carolina’s most conservative congressmen will forgo a shot at reelection in the U.S. House to instead try to become the state’s top prosecutor.

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-NC, will launch a campaign to become North Carolina’s Attorney General in the 2024 election, he told Charlotte radio station WBT Thursday. Bishop appeared on the station to confirm previous reporting by WBT and tease a formal announcement on Friday.

“The decision-making was about whether this particular opportunity to serve as Attorney General was the right thing for me, or should I seek to retain the seat in congress? And the answer is the former,” Bishop said on the Good Morning BT show.

You can read the rest of this story here.

