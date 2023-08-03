Trucking Company Yellow lays off 150 employees in New Hanover Co. as it heads towards bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Public documents indicate that trucking firm Yellow Corporation laid off 1,000 employees in North Carolina on July 30, including 150 in New Hanover County.

Employees were also laid off in Mecklenburg, Edgecombe, Cumberland, Wake and Onslow counties, per the N.C. Department of Commerce WARN summary as of Aug. 3.

The Teamsters Union and multiple media reports indicate that Yellow Corp. has shut down its operations and was headed for bankruptcy as of July 31.

