Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Trucking Company Yellow lays off 150 employees in New Hanover Co. as it heads towards bankruptcy

Employees were also laid off in Mecklenburg, Edgecombe, Cumberland, Wake and Onslow counties,...
Employees were also laid off in Mecklenburg, Edgecombe, Cumberland, Wake and Onslow counties, per the N.C. Department of Commerce WARN summary as of Aug. 3.(WTVG)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Public documents indicate that trucking firm Yellow Corporation laid off 1,000 employees in North Carolina on July 30, including 150 in New Hanover County.

Employees were also laid off in Mecklenburg, Edgecombe, Cumberland, Wake and Onslow counties, per the N.C. Department of Commerce WARN summary as of Aug. 3.

The Teamsters Union and multiple media reports indicate that Yellow Corp. has shut down its operations and was headed for bankruptcy as of July 31.

Yellow is shutting down and headed for bankruptcy, the Teamsters Union says. Here’s what to know
Yellow Freight has begun collecting supplies to send down to Ft. Myers later this week.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed
Quintin McGee, who has served as Assistant Public Defender in N.C.'s 5th Judicial District and...
Local assistant public defender nominated to be N.C. Special Superior Court Judge
Zoey Taylor Clemmons
Wilmington PD looking for runaway juvenile
A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she...
Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her
Cape Fear Fair and Expo
Cape Fear Fair and Expo to not take place for the second year in a row

Latest News

Bladen County breaking and enterings
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in identifying suspects of Smithfield Farms break ins
A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Crash closes section of U.S. 117 near Burgaw
Gerson Daniel Brown
Man sentenced to 25-35 years following statutory rape conviction
Crews fully restore WECT’s over-the-air signal