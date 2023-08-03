Senior Connect
Traffic lights out after crash at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Blvd

A vehicle crash knocked out the lights at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash knocked out the lights at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3.

According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, it is still an active scene.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

