Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Taylor Swift announces more Eras Tour dates

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is not over just yet.

Swift announced another leg of The Eras Tour in North America starting Oct. 18, 2024.

The dates are locations for the 2024 North American tour are:

  • Oct. 18 - 20, 2024 in Miami, Florida
  • Oct. 25 - 27, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Nov. 1 - 3, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Nov. 14 - 16, 21-23, 2024 in Toronto, Canada

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift wrote on social media. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed
Quintin McGee, who has served as Assistant Public Defender in N.C.'s 5th Judicial District and...
Local assistant public defender nominated to be N.C. Special Superior Court Judge
Zoey Taylor Clemmons
Wilmington PD looking for runaway juvenile
Levone Mclaurin
Warrants: Lumberton man arrested in Columbus Co., accused of selling meth near Central Middle School
Cape Fear Fair and Expo
Cape Fear Fair and Expo to not take place for the second year in a row

Latest News

Wallace Police Department school supply drive
Wallace Police Department hosting school supplies drive
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
(Source: Hi-Wire Brewing Wilmington)
Hi-Wire Brewing to host ‘Public Cervix Announcement’ Saturday in support of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm...
Truck leaks 180 gallons of oil during delivery in Utah
FILE - Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA...
Michael Jordan’s sale of Charlotte Hornets majority ownership is finalized