SC mother sentenced to 35 years in prison after 11-month-old baby’s death

CHESTER S.C. (WBTV) - A verdict has been reached in the case involving an 11-month-old baby who died from a fentanyl overdose.

Joyce Renee Stover, 34, was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of homicide by child abuse, according to Sixth Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman Jr.

This decision is almost two years removed from Stover’s arrest on Nov. 15, 2021, following the death of her 11-month-old child, Novah Stover, on Oct. 30, 2021.

Prosecutors said Joyce Stover was living in Chester County with her mother, Sharon Jordan, at the time. On Oct. 30, 2021, she used fentanyl and the baby ingested a lethal amount.

“I have a duty to protect this community from people like you who use drugs and leave tragedy in the wake of their addiction. Look at the damage you left. You killed your own baby. No more excuses,” Judge Brian M. Gibbons said during the trial.

Stover will serve her sentence in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Following the child’s death, Jordan was also arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child and got a $20,000 bond.

