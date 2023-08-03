Senior Connect
Pfizer tornado recovery: What was lost in NC tornado, impact on US medicine supply

A powerful EF3 tornado touched down near Rocky Mount on July 19, 2023, damaging a Pfizer storage warehouse at the pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at 4285 N. Wesleyan Blvd.
(Source: WBTV Drone 3)
By Jessica Patrick
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) - A powerful EF3 tornado touched down near Rocky Mount on July 19, 2023, damaging a storage warehouse at Pfizer’s pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at 4285 N. Wesleyan Blvd.

Two weeks after the tornado, on July 31, Pfizer released a report detailing how much product was damaged and if medical professionals and patients will be impacted.

Here are the main findings.

Pfizer tornado damage to site

The tornado primarily affected Pfizer’s storage facility – where finished medicines and packing supplies are stored – rather than its medicine production areas, according to the company. More than 100 vehicles and storage trucks were also damaged at the plant.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

