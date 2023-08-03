Pfizer tornado recovery: What was lost in NC tornado, impact on US medicine supply

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WRAL) - A powerful EF3 tornado touched down near Rocky Mount on July 19, 2023, damaging a storage warehouse at Pfizer’s pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at 4285 N. Wesleyan Blvd.

Two weeks after the tornado, on July 31, Pfizer released a report detailing how much product was damaged and if medical professionals and patients will be impacted.

Here are the main findings.

Pfizer tornado damage to site

The tornado primarily affected Pfizer’s storage facility – where finished medicines and packing supplies are stored – rather than its medicine production areas, according to the company. More than 100 vehicles and storage trucks were also damaged at the plant.

