No Regretz to play WECT Sounds of Summer concert

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - No Regretz is set to play Wrightsville Beach Park for the WECT Sounds of Summer concert series on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

This week’s show will be hosted by WECT Reporter Mara McJilton.

You’re invited to bring coolers, lawn chairs and blankets, but keep in mind that alcohol is not allowed at the park.

This story will be updated if the concert needs to be delayed or cancelled due to weather.

