Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

No Regretz to play WECT Sounds of Summer concert

Sounds of Summer 2021
Sounds of Summer(tcw-wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - No Regretz is set to play Wrightsville Beach Park for the WECT Sounds of Summer concert series on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

This week’s show will be hosted by WECT Reporter Mara McJilton.

You’re invited to bring coolers, lawn chairs and blankets, but keep in mind that alcohol is not allowed at the park.

This story will be updated if the concert needs to be delayed or cancelled due to weather.

See the full lineup for WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series
Calling all bands! We want YOU for the 2019 WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed
Quintin McGee, who has served as Assistant Public Defender in N.C.'s 5th Judicial District and...
Local assistant public defender nominated to be N.C. Special Superior Court Judge
Zoey Taylor Clemmons
Wilmington PD looking for runaway juvenile
Cape Fear Fair and Expo
Cape Fear Fair and Expo to not take place for the second year in a row
Levone Mclaurin
Warrants: Lumberton man arrested in Columbus Co., accused of selling meth near Central Middle School

Latest News

“This station will be on a 3 acre parcel across River Road from Riverlights Marina Village.”
City hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new fire station in Riverlights community
Police are notifying the public so they don’t believe a real incident is taking place at the...
Police ask public not to be alarmed as officers conduct training at convention center
“This fire station is needed to serve this growing area that includes Riverlights, Echo Farms...
City to host groundbreaking ceremony for new fire station in Riverlights community
(Source: Hi-Wire Brewing Wilmington)
Hi-Wire Brewing to host ‘Public Cervix Announcement’ Saturday in support of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic