New Lowe’s store location to open in Leland

Lowe's Home Improvement in Monkey Junction
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A new Lowe’s will hold its grand opening at 3716 Gateway Blvd on September 29.

The more than 126,000-square-foot facility is currently in the final stages of construction. The new store will reportedly stock approximately 66,632 different items

“The Leland store will be the first location in North Carolina to open with Lowe’s Rental, a one-stop shop for all the tools and equipment Pros and DIY customers need to complete home improvement projects. A dedicated team of knowledgeable associates can help identify the right tools for the job and provide hands-on product demonstrations. Rentals include power tools, carpet cleaners, drain cleaners, outdoor power equipment, concrete breakers, vehicles and more. For larger projects, dump trailers, excavators, aerial lifts and other construction equipment is also available for rent,” Lowe’s wrote in a press release.

