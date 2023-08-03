Senior Connect
New Hanover County honorees named for Equity Awards Gala

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nine New Hanover County residents were named honorees for the third annual Equity Awards Gala that will be held 6 p.m. on Friday, August 11 at the Wilmington Convention Center.

The county’s Office of Diversity and Equity will honor individuals who have used their platforms to increase and promote equity and diversity in the community.

“We are so excited to celebrate these amazing individuals who have worked so hard to champion the ideals of inclusion, diversity and equity in New Hanover County,” said Chief Diversity Officer Linda Thompson. “Their work has helped make our community a place that is welcoming to everyone. We hope that their efforts serve as an inspiration to others and this moment is a small thank you for everything they have done and continue to do.”

The following nine award recipients were considered for one of eight categories:

  • Delmarva Johnson, Pastor, Warriors of Christ Church – Faith-based Equity Award
  • Michaela Howells, Associate Professor of Anthropology, UNCW – Education Equity Award
  • Atiba Johnson, Business Advisor, Live Oak Bank – Business Equity Award
  • Jhaniqua Palmer, Outreach Director, YWCA Lower Cape Fear – Non-profit Equity Award
  • Shay Webb, Medical Writer, ICON Strategic Solutions – Health Equity Award
  • Edward Adams, Program Coordinator, LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear – Community Equity Award
  • Rosetta Royster, Assistant District Attorney, District 6 – Community Equity Award
  • Gabriel Canty, Laney High School Student and volunteer with Frankie’s Farmers Market – Youth Equity Award
  • Robert Campbell, Pastor, New Beginning Christian Church – New Hanover County Diversity & Equity Champion Award

More information about the Equity Awards Gala can be found here. Tickets can be purchased here.

