New Hanover Community Endowment announces meeting and new grant cycle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Community Endowment is set to hold a public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

During the meeting, the NHCE hopes to update the community on its priorities, share its vision for the future and begin the Sept. 2023 grant cycle.

“Bringing the community together is essential because it allows everyone to understand how to be part of the transformational work that the Endowment envisions,” said NHCE President and CEO William Buster. “We’re excited to share where we’ve been and where we plan to go together.”

The grants will be targeted towards addressing the county’s issues, including barriers to early childhood development and affordable housing, along with building the nonprofit sector.

The meeting will be held on Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. in the Harrelson Center event space.

The endowment was created in 2020 after the county sold New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health.

