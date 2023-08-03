Senior Connect
Man sentenced to 25-35 years following statutory rape conviction

Gerson Daniel Brown
Gerson Daniel Brown(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Gerson Daniel Brown was found guilty of statutory rape of a child in Columbus County Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 3.

According to an announcement from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Brown was sentenced to 300-420 months in prison.

The DA’s office says that Brown raped a nine-year-old in 2017 while at the home of the victim’s father.

“During the trial, the jury heard testimony from the victim, defendant, family members, and law enforcement. Also, the jury observed a recorded forensic interview conducted by Carolyn’s Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center, where the victim was interviewed by a trained forensic interviewer,” the DA’s announcement states.

Judge Michael Stone presided over the case, and Chief Assistant District Attorneys Heath Nance and Elizabeth Hunt prosecuted it. Kevin Bullard represented Brown.

