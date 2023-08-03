Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Horry County police searching for missing 78-year-old man with dementia

Willie King
Willie King(Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WMBF) - Police in Horry County are asking for the community’s assistance tonight as they search for a missing elderly man last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Horry County Police Department said 78-year-old Willie James King was last seen leaving his home around 1 p.m. near the 2000 block of S.C. Highway 430 outside of Nichols.

King is about 6′3″ and 180 lbs. He wears glasses and he was last seen wearing brown pants, a blue plaid long-sleeve shirt, and a black baseball cap with “veteran” written on it.

He is considered endangered due to bouts of dementia.

Anyone with information about King’s location is asked to call HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed
Quintin McGee, who has served as Assistant Public Defender in N.C.'s 5th Judicial District and...
Local assistant public defender nominated to be N.C. Special Superior Court Judge
Zoey Taylor Clemmons
Wilmington PD looking for runaway juvenile
Cape Fear Fair and Expo
Cape Fear Fair and Expo to not take place for the second year in a row
Levone Mclaurin
Warrants: Lumberton man arrested in Columbus Co., accused of selling meth near Central Middle School

Latest News

Pfizer tornado recovery: What was lost in NC tornado, impact on US medicine supply
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
County commissioners to vote on revised development agreement for Project Grace
Lowe's Home Improvement in Monkey Junction
New Lowe’s store location to open in Leland