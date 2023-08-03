Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Hi-Wire Brewing to host ‘Public Cervix Announcement’ Saturday in support of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

(Source: Hi-Wire Brewing Wilmington)
(Source: Hi-Wire Brewing Wilmington)((Source: Hi-Wire Brewing Wilmington))
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi-Wire Brewing has announced that it is hosting Public Cervix Announcement for the second year in a row.

According to Hi-Wire, last year’s event raised approximately $10,000 for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, and the goal this year is to raise even more.

“This year the goal is BIGGER and the event is BETTER! It’s happening on Saturday, August 5th, from 12-8pm, and features a local vendors market, live music, and a community yard sale!” Hi-Wire Brewing stated in its announcement.

The event will feature a market from noon to 4 p.m., with music from 5 to 8 p.m. Those interested in donating clothes, sports equipment or home equipment for the yard sale are asked to drop off the items by Thursday, Aug. 3.

Hi-Wire Brewing is located at 1020 Princess St. in Wilmington.

According to the organizers, 20% of vendor and 100% of yard sale profits will be donated to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed
Quintin McGee, who has served as Assistant Public Defender in N.C.'s 5th Judicial District and...
Local assistant public defender nominated to be N.C. Special Superior Court Judge
Zoey Taylor Clemmons
Wilmington PD looking for runaway juvenile
Levone Mclaurin
Warrants: Lumberton man arrested in Columbus Co., accused of selling meth near Central Middle School
Cape Fear Fair and Expo
Cape Fear Fair and Expo to not take place for the second year in a row

Latest News

“This fire station is needed to serve this growing area that includes Riverlights, Echo Farms...
City to host groundbreaking ceremony for new fire station in Riverlights community
“This station will be on a 3 acre parcel across River Road from Riverlights Marina Village.”
City to host groundbreaking ceremony for new fire station in Riverlights community
Tristan Torbett will compete in the tournament, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,...
Former Sea Devil to play for United States in World Deaf Football Championships
The new store will reportedly stock approximately 66,632 different items
New Lowe’s store location to open in Leland