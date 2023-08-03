Hi-Wire Brewing to host ‘Public Cervix Announcement’ Saturday in support of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi-Wire Brewing has announced that it is hosting Public Cervix Announcement for the second year in a row.

According to Hi-Wire, last year’s event raised approximately $10,000 for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, and the goal this year is to raise even more.

“This year the goal is BIGGER and the event is BETTER! It’s happening on Saturday, August 5th, from 12-8pm, and features a local vendors market, live music, and a community yard sale!” Hi-Wire Brewing stated in its announcement.

The event will feature a market from noon to 4 p.m., with music from 5 to 8 p.m. Those interested in donating clothes, sports equipment or home equipment for the yard sale are asked to drop off the items by Thursday, Aug. 3.

Hi-Wire Brewing is located at 1020 Princess St. in Wilmington.

According to the organizers, 20% of vendor and 100% of yard sale profits will be donated to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.