First Alert Forecast: rain chances to gradually grow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a midweek reprieve in rain chances and, to some extent, humidity, moisture is set to return to your First Alert Forecast. Expect at least a slight uptick in mugginess Thursday into Friday and, higher in the atmosphere, this juice will manifest in increasing and thickening clouds. In this time, rain chances will behave like 0% into Thursday afternoon, 20% for Thursday evening, 40% overnight Thursday night, and 60% for Friday.

On the temperature side: expect highs mainly in the upper 80s Thursday, lows mainly in the lower 70s Thursday night, and highs mainly in the lower 80s Friday. Surf readings remain mainly in the middle 80s and, by the way, the waves will carry a low to moderate risk rip current risk into Friday.

On the tropical weather side: a disturbance called Invest 96L has likely missed its best development window. In any case, 96L, or what remains of it, will likely stay east of Bermuda through the weekend. So, even if it were to somehow beat the odds and develop, it would pose no threat to the Carolinas.

Catch your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, peek even further into August with a ten-day outlook with your WECT Weather App!

Stay sharp and prepared for the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.