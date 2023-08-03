Fire department: Sunset Beach visitors experience three ‘dust devils’ Wednesday, no injuries reported

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Fire Department says that visitors to its beachfront experienced three dust devils on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

“Many of our beach-goers experienced a ‘dust devil’ first hand this afternoon when their cabana/umbrella/belongings were flung into the air by this rare weather occurrence. 3 separate “dust devils” were reported within minutes along Sunset Beach,” the Sunset Beach Fire Department states.

No injuries were reported as a result, but a few cabanas and umbrellas were broken.

