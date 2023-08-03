Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Duke Energy announces $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Duke Energy
Duke Energy(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Duke Energy Foundation on Wednesday announced the donation of $100,000 total in grants to nonprofits in southeastern North Carolina.

The grants were given to seven groups:

  • Good Shepherd Ministries (New Hanover County)
  • Bladen Crisis Assistance (Bladen County)
  • Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (New Hanover County)
  • Step Up Wilmington (New Hanover County)
  • Brunswick County Partnership for Housing (Brunswick County)
  • Safe Haven of Pender (Pender County)
  • Boys & Girls Home of North Carolina (Columbus County)

Statewide, $1 million in grants were given to community assistance programs.

“Funds from Duke Energy Foundation will be used to modernize Good Shepherd’s security processes by implementing systems advancements and technology upgrades. An improved and expanded security system will substantially increase our ability to continue to keep our campus the welcoming, secure safety net for so many of our neighbors in need, while reserving budgeted funds for the critical daily delivery of emergency food, shelter, and rehousing services,” said Good Shepherd Ministries Executive Director Katrina Knight.

The Bladen Crisis Assistance Board of Directors also gave a statement:

“Our 1998 cargo van was donated by a local church a few years ago and does require a lot of TLC and maintenance. This award will allow us to purchase a slightly used van to bring confidence to our team members that drive three days a week over 180 miles for food pickup. These food items are stored and then sorted for a weekly food bag distribution to those in need in our community. A reliable van will allow increased food trip opportunities and allow for area pickup of donated furniture to be sold in our thrift store. This award will allow the continuation and expansion of our services to provide to those in need in Bladen County.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed
Quintin McGee, who has served as Assistant Public Defender in N.C.'s 5th Judicial District and...
Local assistant public defender nominated to be N.C. Special Superior Court Judge
Zoey Taylor Clemmons
Wilmington PD looking for runaway juvenile
Levone Mclaurin
Warrants: Lumberton man arrested in Columbus Co., accused of selling meth near Central Middle School
Cape Fear Fair and Expo
Cape Fear Fair and Expo to not take place for the second year in a row

Latest News

Wallace Police Department school supply drive
Wallace Police Department hosting school supplies drive
(Source: Hi-Wire Brewing Wilmington)
Hi-Wire Brewing to host ‘Public Cervix Announcement’ Saturday in support of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic
Sunset Beach
Fire department: Sunset Beach visitors experience three ‘dust devils’ Wednesday, no injuries reported
Missing Horry County man found safe, police say