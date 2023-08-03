Duke Energy announces $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Duke Energy Foundation on Wednesday announced the donation of $100,000 total in grants to nonprofits in southeastern North Carolina.

The grants were given to seven groups:

Good Shepherd Ministries (New Hanover County)

Bladen Crisis Assistance (Bladen County)

Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (New Hanover County)

Step Up Wilmington (New Hanover County)

Brunswick County Partnership for Housing (Brunswick County)

Safe Haven of Pender (Pender County)

Boys & Girls Home of North Carolina (Columbus County)

Statewide, $1 million in grants were given to community assistance programs.

“Funds from Duke Energy Foundation will be used to modernize Good Shepherd’s security processes by implementing systems advancements and technology upgrades. An improved and expanded security system will substantially increase our ability to continue to keep our campus the welcoming, secure safety net for so many of our neighbors in need, while reserving budgeted funds for the critical daily delivery of emergency food, shelter, and rehousing services,” said Good Shepherd Ministries Executive Director Katrina Knight.

The Bladen Crisis Assistance Board of Directors also gave a statement:

“Our 1998 cargo van was donated by a local church a few years ago and does require a lot of TLC and maintenance. This award will allow us to purchase a slightly used van to bring confidence to our team members that drive three days a week over 180 miles for food pickup. These food items are stored and then sorted for a weekly food bag distribution to those in need in our community. A reliable van will allow increased food trip opportunities and allow for area pickup of donated furniture to be sold in our thrift store. This award will allow the continuation and expansion of our services to provide to those in need in Bladen County.”

