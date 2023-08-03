Downtown Wilmington building condemned, records show years of problems, but renter says he feels blindsided

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A well-known former music venue and nightclub space in Downtown Wilmington has been condemned. Now, the man renting it says he has more questions than answers.

Many of you knew 208 Market St. as Ziggy’s, Jacob’s Run, and most recently as the Blue Eyed Muse.

A notice of condemnation on the door notes bad condition of walls, defective construction, and decay as well as the roof leaking, flooding, and open electrical outlets.

WECT got records detailing issues with the building and work that’s been done in the past nine years.

In 2017, New Hanover County sent a letter to the property owner, Joseph Hou, because the building wasn’t up to code. The letter shows a number of electrical, mechanical, plumbing and building code violations. But records show only plumbing work was done in 2019 and the county did not issue a certificate of occupancy.

Ten months ago, Anthony Durret signed a six-year lease for the building with hopes of turning it into a wedding or event reception venue.

He said he feels blindsided because he wasn’t told about any of the issues up front.

But Durret says seeing the condemnation notice makes sense because he started to find more and more issues with the building as he worked on it.

Durret expressed his frustrations with finding out about these issues after the fact. He was told by a previous renter that there was an ‘unsafe’ placard on the building a few years back that isn’t there anymore. He’s now questioning why the placard was removed.

A spokesperson for New Hanover County said “Unfortunately, there is no information around how or when the condemnation placard was removed. Yes, there are fines that can be levied for removing condemnation placards and it is the building owner’s responsibility to ensure these placards are displayed properly once they are issued by the county.”

Durret said the only work he’s aware of that Hou has done since he started leasing the property was fixing the handicap sidewalk ramp for a few thousand dollars. He believes that construction companies have been in the building to get a look at the scope of the work and how much it would cost. He’s heard repairs could cost around $700,000.

WECT has reached out to the owner and left messages but has not gotten a response yet.

Durret said that he hasn’t heard from Hou, so he isn’t sure if the building will be brought back to life. Now—he’s working to get out of the lease.

