Dark Horse Studios holds groundbreaking ceremony for two new sound stages

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dark Horse Studios held a ceremonial groundbreaking for an expansion to double its size on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The expansion will be the first specially designed studio to be built in North Carolina in over 40 years, allowing Dark Horse Studios to accommodate twice as many productions each year.

Each of the new stages is set to be about 20,000 square feet, and the existing stages are 17,000 and 25,000 square feet.

Gov. Roy Cooper was in town and took part in the ceremony.

Dark Horse Studios has been involved in projects such as George and Tammy, Welcome to Flatch and Florida Man.

According to Dark Horse Studios’ estimate earlier this year, the work is set to be completed in 2024.

