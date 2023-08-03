Senior Connect
Crash closes section of U.S. 117 near Burgaw

A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST HELENA, N.C. (WECT) - A crash has shut down a section of U.S. 117 in St. Helena as of 2:14 p.m.

The road has been shut down in both directions south of Burgaw. The road is expected to be clear at approximately 6:14 p.m.

“Please avoid the area. Emergency crews and NCDOT have established barricades and will direct traffic away from Hwy 117 and E. Main St.,” Pender County wrote in a Facebook post.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

