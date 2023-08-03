City to host groundbreaking ceremony for new fire station in Riverlights community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, for a new fire station in the Riverlights community.

According to the announcement, the ceremony for the new station will be held at 10 a.m. at 109 Pier Master Point.

“The public is invited to join the City of Wilmington and the Riverlights community in celebrating the upcoming construction of the city’s newest fire station (#6),” the city states in its announcement. “This station will be on a 3 acre parcel across River Road from Riverlights Marina Village.”

Mayor Bill Saffo, Wilmington City Council representatives, Wilmington Fire Chief Steve Mason, Riverlights representatives and members of the development team are all scheduled to attend the ceremony.

“This fire station is needed to serve this growing area that includes Riverlights, Echo Farms and areas along South Independence Boulevard. The design of this Fire Station was developed with input from the neighborhood to reflect the Riverlights architectural aesthetic,” the release adds.

