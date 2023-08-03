Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Charges filed after Easley police officer hit, killed by train

Charges have been filed after a police officer was hit and killed in Easley.
Charges have been filed after a police officer was hit and killed in Easley.(WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that a woman was recently charged after an Easley Police Department officer was hit and killed by a train on Wednesday.

Officers said Gabrielle Benites was charged with breach of peace aggravated in nature following the incident.

The Easley Police Department said they responded to the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m. on Wednesday for a mental health call.

According to warrants, officers arrived at the scene and found Benites lying across the tracks. The warrants stated that Benites allegedly resisted officers trying to remove her from the tracks. They added that Benites was reportedly intoxicated during the incident and went to the railroad in an attempt to harm herself.

During the incident, 22-year-old Easley Police Office Matthew Hare was hit and killed by an oncoming train.

According to SLED, officials are evaluating the possibility of additional charges. Benites was given a $30,000 bond during a hearing on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Woman killed in crash off of U.S. 117, according to daughter
Downtown Wilmington building condemned.
Wilmington building condemned, records show years of problems, but renter says he feels blindsided
Traffic lights operational following crash at Carolina Beach Road and Independence Blvd
16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed
Employees were also laid off in Mecklenburg, Edgecombe, Cumberland, Wake and Onslow counties,...
Trucking company Yellow lays off 150 employees in New Hanover Co., over 20,000 nationwide

Latest News

Brought to the shelter after her owner passed away, this adorable cat is very laid back,...
Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
Brittan Phillips
Fayetteville teacher charged with sex offense with a former student
Paid parental leave rules now in place for 200,000 NC school employees. Here’s what they are
Zoey Taylor Clemmons
Wilmington PD locates runaway juvenile
A section of U.S. 117 in Pender Co. closed due to a crash on Aug. 3, 2023
Woman killed in crash off of U.S. 117, according to daughter