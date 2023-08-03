Bladen County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in identifying suspects of Smithfield Farms break ins

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify suspects of two break ins at two different Smithfield Farms locations.

BCSO shared footage from the N.C. 131 location of one of the incidents that occurred on July 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Raynor at 910-862-6960.

