Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

$19.5M project announced to improve portion of I-40 in New Hanover and Pender counties

(WMC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a $19.5 million contract has been awarded to improve a portion of I-40 in Pender and New Hanover counties.

“The $19.5 million contract includes paving the interstate between mile marker 420 to mile marker 408 at N.C. 210,” the NCDOT announcement states. Bridges along I-40, including over NE Cape Fear River, a railroad track, Holly Shelter Road and Gordon Road, will also be improved. Preservation work includes installing new bridge deck riding surface and expansion joints and repairs to concrete barriers.”

According to the announcement, ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson has been awarded the contract. Crews can begin work as early as the fall.

The NCDOT estimates that the work will take about two years.

“This project will connect to another paving contract expected to wrap up by the end of the year. Currently, I-40 is being paved from U.S. 117 (mile marker 388) to N.C. 210,” the NCDOT adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed
Quintin McGee, who has served as Assistant Public Defender in N.C.'s 5th Judicial District and...
Local assistant public defender nominated to be N.C. Special Superior Court Judge
Zoey Taylor Clemmons
Wilmington PD looking for runaway juvenile
Levone Mclaurin
Warrants: Lumberton man arrested in Columbus Co., accused of selling meth near Central Middle School
Cape Fear Fair and Expo
Cape Fear Fair and Expo to not take place for the second year in a row

Latest News

“This fire station is needed to serve this growing area that includes Riverlights, Echo Farms...
City to host groundbreaking ceremony for new fire station in Riverlights community
“This station will be on a 3 acre parcel across River Road from Riverlights Marina Village.”
City to host groundbreaking ceremony for new fire station in Riverlights community
Tristan Torbett will compete in the tournament, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,...
Former Sea Devil to play for United States in World Deaf Football Championships
The new store will reportedly stock approximately 66,632 different items
New Lowe’s store location to open in Leland