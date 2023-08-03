$19.5M project announced to improve portion of I-40 in New Hanover and Pender counties

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a $19.5 million contract has been awarded to improve a portion of I-40 in Pender and New Hanover counties.

“The $19.5 million contract includes paving the interstate between mile marker 420 to mile marker 408 at N.C. 210,” the NCDOT announcement states. Bridges along I-40, including over NE Cape Fear River, a railroad track, Holly Shelter Road and Gordon Road, will also be improved. Preservation work includes installing new bridge deck riding surface and expansion joints and repairs to concrete barriers.”

According to the announcement, ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson has been awarded the contract. Crews can begin work as early as the fall.

The NCDOT estimates that the work will take about two years.

“This project will connect to another paving contract expected to wrap up by the end of the year. Currently, I-40 is being paved from U.S. 117 (mile marker 388) to N.C. 210,” the NCDOT adds.

