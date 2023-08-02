Wilmington PD looking for runaway juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, that it is searching for 15-year-old Zoey Taylor Clemmons.

According to the WPD, Clemmons is a runaway juvenile who was last seen in the 1100 block of Nutt Street in Wilmington. She frequents the Creekwood area.

Police describe Clemmons as being 5′8″ tall, weighing 110 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, Adidas sweatpants and black slides.

If you see Clemmons, you are asked to dial 911. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3600.

