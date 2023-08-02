Senior Connect
UNCW implements cashless policy for concessions and souvenirs at athletic events

UNCW Seahawks Men's Basketball Team
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced Wednesday that it is implementing a cashless policy for concessions and souvenirs for the 2023-2024 athletic season.

“The Seahawks are implementing a new cashless and tap to pay policy for all athletic facilities. Magnetic swipe and NFC tap for VISA and MasterCard cards will be accepted. Tap to pay services for Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and NFC Reader is also available,” a UNCW announcement states.

“The new policy begins on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, when the women’s soccer team takes on Longwood in an exhibition friendly at the UNCW Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is 5 p.m.”

You can still pay cash for game tickets at the box office.

