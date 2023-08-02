Senior Connect
Tech Talk: Navigating the limits of your child’s first cellphone

“The digital world can be overwhelming. Back-to-school can be hectic, schoolwork, sports after school activities."
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the new school year approaches for many families, some students may be asking parents for their first cellphone.

To help navigate, Jessica Holt with U.S. Cellular discussed some important tips as families may be equipping their kids with a cellphone for the first time.

“The digital world can be overwhelming,” Holt said. “Back-to-school can be hectic, schoolwork, sports after school activities. So carving out that time now to have those conversations is best.”

And for some, it might not be time to have a personal cellphone.

“It depends. It’s not a one size fits all, you might be ready in middle school, some might be ready in elementary school. So it’s time to start having these conversations to see what works best,” Holt said.

Many cellphone owners may struggle to put their devices down, which is why outlining “device-free zones” can be crucial for some families.

“So, you know, having the family dinner table, that’s kind of an obvious one and even your bedroom. Bed time is the time to sleep and not be scrolling through social media,” Holt explains. “So having a communal area to put your phones at night charging so you can wake up the next morning have a device that’s fully charged when you go to school or work, and you’re fully charged as well.”

And although it may sound a bit unusual, a signed pledge concerning cellphone use between parents and children can go a long way.

“The Smarter Start Toolkit that Screen Sanity has there is a parent child pledge where you can set those healthy habits, the boundaries there. And you know, this is not just for children it’s for parents as well. You know, adults, we have things that we need to work on,” Holt adds.

