Some facilities to close temporarily Thursday at Ocean Isle Beach Town Center Park

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has announced a partial Town Center Park closure that is set to begin on Thursday and be completed by sometime on Friday.

“The ‘big’ playground, splashpad, bathroom facilities and bocce court will be closed on Thursday 8/3/23 due to Phase 2 construction activity. The portable restroom trailer will be open for public use. Construction may continue into Friday, but will be completed prior to the summer concert. Thank you for your patience while we GROW!” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.