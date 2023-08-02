Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Some facilities to close temporarily Thursday at Ocean Isle Beach Town Center Park

Park closure at Ocean Isle Beach
Park closure at Ocean Isle Beach(Town of Ocean Isle Beach)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has announced a partial Town Center Park closure that is set to begin on Thursday and be completed by sometime on Friday.

“The ‘big’ playground, splashpad, bathroom facilities and bocce court will be closed on Thursday 8/3/23 due to Phase 2 construction activity. The portable restroom trailer will be open for public use. Construction may continue into Friday, but will be completed prior to the summer concert. Thank you for your patience while we GROW!” the announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Riverlights
Crews respond after lightning strike causes house fire in Riverlights community
Many people wondered about a fireworks display that went off Monday night across the Cape Fear...
Residents surprised by fireworks show in downtown Wilmington
Darryl Warren in court on July 31
Wilmington police officer charged with ‘intent to kill’ fired
The Wilmington Police Department on Monday shared details on multiple firearm-related incidents.
Wilmington Police Department shares details on 15-year-old charged with shooting and other incidents
James Smith
Local chef, restaurant owner James Smith passes away

Latest News

You can sign up for the alerts online on the county’s website.
Brunswick County shares details on new emergency alert system
CSX rail delivery to cause delays today in Wilmington after being postponed
Levone Mclaurin
Warrants: Lumberton man arrested in Columbus Co., accused of selling meth near Central Middle School
2022 Dutchman Dinghy Dash entrants.
Oak Island PD to host second ‘Dutchman Dinghy Dash,’ participants encouraged to pre-register