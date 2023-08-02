Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Senate office buildings locked down as Capitol Police respond to ‘concerning 911 call’

U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.

The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a “concerning 911 call” regarding a “possible active shooter.”

However, as of 3 p.m., the Capitol Police noted that there were no confirmed reports of weapons or gunshots.

Inside the Russell Senate Office Building, officers evacuated the hallways and shouted at people to run outside and away from the building. Outside, tourists watched as dozens of police cars surrounded the area.

Staff and journalists working in the building received an email instructing them to take shelter in a locked room, remain quiet and silence all electronics.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess and the office buildings are generally less crowded than usual.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Riverlights
Crews respond after lightning strike causes house fire in Riverlights community
Many people wondered about a fireworks display that went off Monday night across the Cape Fear...
Residents surprised by fireworks show in downtown Wilmington
Darryl Warren in court on July 31
Wilmington police officer charged with ‘intent to kill’ fired
The Wilmington Police Department on Monday shared details on multiple firearm-related incidents.
Wilmington Police Department shares details on 15-year-old charged with shooting and other incidents
AT&T outage resolved in New Hanover County, no longer affecting landlines or 911 calls

Latest News

FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say
An excavator after a fire near Elizabethtown on Aug. 2, 2023
Elizabethtown crews respond to excavator fire
Maddie hangs at home with her parents, Jun and Crystal Mendoza.
‘Ready for the world to meet Maddie’: Newest Gerber Baby shines spotlight on military families
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Partner...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announce their separation