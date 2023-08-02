Senior Connect
Police ask public not to be alarmed as officers conduct training at convention center

The police lights of a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department plans to conduct critical incident training near the Wilmington Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Police are notifying the public so they don’t believe a real incident is taking place at the convention center.

“WPD conducts this type of training quarterly. This allows personnel from different assignments in the department to work together in a unified manner and to be better prepared for any type of real-life critical incident should one occur,” a WPD announcement states.

The department will also have message boards in the area, telling people about the training.

“Some of the units involved will be SWAT, SABLE/drone unit and various apparatus from the Incident Command and logistics unit. This type of training is critical in helping us train for various situations as well as test equipment in a controlled training environment,” the announcement continues.

