Oak Island PD to host second ‘Dutchman Dinghy Dash,’ participants encouraged to pre-register

2022 Dutchman Dinghy Dash entrants.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department has announced that pre-registration for its second Dutchman Dinghy Dash Carboard Boat Race will close on Monday, Aug. 7.

According to the announcement, the event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, and while participants can register the day of, pre-registration “enters you to win even more special prizes!”

“The Dutchman Dinghy Dash (D3) challenges builders to travel approximately 400 feet in homemade carboard boats … without sinking,” the Oak Island PD states. “Form your own team and join the multiple first responder agencies, Town Departments, and local businesses who participate in this exciting and fun annual race event.”

The Dinghy Dash will begin at 11 a.m. at Dutchman Creek Park, located at 4750 Fish Factory Road in Southport. Race participants are asked to arrive an hour prior to register their boat and for a safety briefing.

Those interested in participating can register online here. Entrants are asked to make a donation of at least $10 in non-perishable goods, such as canned food and utensils.

Awards will be distributed for:

  • Youth division: furthest or fastest (first and second place)
  • Adult division: furthest or fastest (first and second place)
  • Titanic award for most dramatic sinking
  • Best first responder agency boat
  • Judge’s choice for best in show, to be determined “based on boat design overall, concept / theme, and level of creativity.”

For more information about the Dutchman Dinghy Dash, please visit the Town of Oak Island website.

