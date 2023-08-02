New Hanover County Schools names new Chief Communications Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools’ has announced that Salvatore Cardella will be its new Chief Communications Officer.

“Mr. Cardella is a retired Marine Corps veteran with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication from Bridgewater State College in Bridgewater, MA, and a Master’s degree in Human Behavior/Organizational Communication from National University in San Diego, CA,” a NHCS announcement from Tuesday states.

