Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Mooresville police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Officials said additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.
Mooresville Police officer arrested for "Kiddie Porn"
By WBTV Web Staff and Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Mooresville police officer has been arrested for crimes related to child sexual materials.

Matthew Beebe, 37, was charged Wednesday morning with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to officers. He was arrested at his home.

The investigation comes after the department was alerted Friday that an officer was allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct, Mooresville Police Department officials said during a news conference.

Officials said additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Officials said additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues. They added that Beebe’s arrest was not tied to the allegations in the original complaint.

Investigators found pictures of minors that rise to the level of “kiddie porn” on his phone, police said.

There is one victim in the case and they are a minor, according to the department. Officials added the incident went on for three to four years.

“The alleged actions of this individual do not reflect the mission, vision, and values of Mooresville Police Department and those of our community,” MPD Chief Ron Campurciani said in a statement. “We understand that this impacts public trust of our department. However, we moved quickly and decisively to take action on these allegations. We are committed more than ever to serving and protecting our community.”

Beebe joined the Mooresville Police Department in 2012 after previously having been a jailer with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and an inspector with the North Carolina License and Theft Bureau.

Officials said Beebe was fired from the department Wednesday.

Download the free WBTV News App today to get the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 school districts in North Carolina defy state law, starting school year earlier than legally allowed
Quintin McGee, who has served as Assistant Public Defender in N.C.'s 5th Judicial District and...
Local assistant public defender nominated to be N.C. Special Superior Court Judge
Zoey Taylor Clemmons
Wilmington PD looking for runaway juvenile
Cape Fear Fair and Expo
Cape Fear Fair and Expo to not take place for the second year in a row
Levone Mclaurin
Warrants: Lumberton man arrested in Columbus Co., accused of selling meth near Central Middle School

Latest News

Pfizer tornado recovery: What was lost in NC tornado, impact on US medicine supply
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
County commissioners to vote on revised development agreement for Project Grace
Willie King
Horry County police searching for missing 78-year-old man with dementia
Lowe's Home Improvement in Monkey Junction
New Lowe’s store location to open in Leland