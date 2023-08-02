Mooresville police officer charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Mooresville police officer has been arrested for crimes related to child sexual materials.

Matthew Beebe, 37, was charged Wednesday morning with four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to officers. He was arrested at his home.

The investigation comes after the department was alerted Friday that an officer was allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct, Mooresville Police Department officials said during a news conference.

Officials said additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

They added that Beebe's arrest was not tied to the allegations in the original complaint.

Investigators found pictures of minors that rise to the level of “kiddie porn” on his phone, police said.

There is one victim in the case and they are a minor, according to the department. Officials added the incident went on for three to four years.

“The alleged actions of this individual do not reflect the mission, vision, and values of Mooresville Police Department and those of our community,” MPD Chief Ron Campurciani said in a statement. “We understand that this impacts public trust of our department. However, we moved quickly and decisively to take action on these allegations. We are committed more than ever to serving and protecting our community.”

Beebe joined the Mooresville Police Department in 2012 after previously having been a jailer with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and an inspector with the North Carolina License and Theft Bureau.

Officials said Beebe was fired from the department Wednesday.

