Local assistant public defender nominated to be N.C. Special Superior Court Judge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Quintin McGee has been nominated to serve as Special Superior Court Judge by Gov. Roy Cooper, per an announcement from his office on Monday.

McGee serves as an assistant public defender in N.C.’s 5th Judicial District for New Hanover and Pender counties and previously served as a district court judge for the 13th Judicial District for Brunswick, Bladen and Columbus counties.

He also served as a chief district attorney for the 15th Prosecutorial District and got his Bachelor of Arts from UNC Chapel Hill and Juris Doctorate from N.C. Central University School of Law.

