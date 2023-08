WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue units responded to a structure fire on Orleans St at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1.

Fire and mutual aid units arrived to find a detached garage fully involved and were able to quickly control the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

