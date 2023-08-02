Senior Connect
Local law enforcement agencies host National Night Out events

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents had a chance to connect with local law enforcement during National Night Out on August 1, Tuesday night.

The Wilmington Police Department hosted its national night out at the Pointe 14 movie theater, where attendees partook in music, prizes and giveaways.

Locals told WECT it was a great night to spend time with the community and get an up-close look at the department’s K9 and mounted units.

”We go out to National Night Out every year we never miss it. All of the children are interested in being police officers,” Alexia Boddie said.

In Whiteville, police hosted their own National Night Out at the city hall parking lot. Officials say they are looking forward to next year with how things turned out.

“This is our second event. Last year was the first time we held this event and the response we had from the community was overwhelming, it was just a good outpouring from the community people,” Major William Hinz of Whiteville Police said.

